Disney announces ‘Encanto’ will take over “it’s a small world” attraction

For a limited time, fans of Disney’s blockbuster hit ENCANTO will experience a magical moment when the whimsical façade of the classic “it’s a small world” attraction becomes enchanted with a visual montage paying tribute to the movie’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

ENCANTO recently won an Oscar for best animated feature and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the first Disney song to place No. 1 on the charts since Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” in 1992.

Starting April 11, visitors to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California will experience a visual montage that makes the song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” come to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with select moments that feature characters from the film, like the Madrigal family’s Casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world.”

Disney has not announced any plans for Encanto experiences at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

