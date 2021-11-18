Disney Cruise Line makes COVID vaccine mandatory for children 5 and up

Expanding on their policy that requires all vaccine-eligible guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Disney Cruise Line will now require children ages five and up to be vaccinated.

Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted.

The policy goes in effect for those sailing after January 13, 2022.

In a statement on their website, Disney Cruise Line said, “Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This will be a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and up for sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022.”

Those who are not eligible because of age will need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken between three days and 24 hours of their sail date.

Guests four and under must complete testing.