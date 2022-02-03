I need to tell you about our most famous ghost, one that’s been the star of a book and a movie.

I’m talking about the ghost orchid.

You’ve heard of the ghost orchid, right? It was featured in Susan Orlean’s 1998 bestseller “The Orchid Thief,” as well as the 2002 Nicolas Cage-Meryl Streep movie based on it, “Adaptation.” How often does Hollywood make a movie about a plant?

Most of the year a ghost orchid resembles nothing more than a leafless green lump stuck to the side of a tree. But in the summer, when it blooms, it looks like an albino frog caught in mid-leap, a delicate apparition dangling above the dull foliage. One orchid expert I know calls it “sexy.”

Juan Ponce de Leon dubbed Florida “The Land of Flowers.” It’s home to more than 100 native orchids. But only the ghost orchid shows up as a tourism promo on the side of U-Haul trucks.

For years, I wanted to see a ghost orchid, but I hesitated over the fact that the best place to see one was “the Fak,” aka Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.

To see a ghost, you’d need to sign up for a guided tour and wade through the swamp, meanwhile slapping mosquitoes and dodging gators. Even then, you might see nothing but the roots.

But then I found out that there’s a place where you can see one without getting your feet wet. You hike a mile down the boardwalk at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, turn left and point your binoculars about 50 feet up the trunk of a 500-year-old cypress tree and BOOM! There it is, the biggest ghost in the state. In the summer it shows off multiple blooms.

But the elusive ghost orchid is not classified as endangered. It’s not anywhere on the federal list of species granted legal protection.

I found this out because a trio of environmental groups filed a petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add the ghost orchid to the endangered list.

Only 1,500 or so remain in the wild in South Florida, a decrease of up to 50 percent, according to the petition from the National Parks Conservation Association, Institute for Regional Conservation, and Center for Biological Diversity. (There are some in Cuba, but they’re doing poorly too.)

If you’re a scientist, you know the ghost orchid as “Dendrophylax lindenii.” That name dates to 1846, when it was first described by a half-blind British botanist named John Lindley.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

For the complete commentary on the ghost orchid, please click here.