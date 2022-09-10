Does your “lewk” fashion make you feel “adorkable”? Is your favorite island restaurant practicing “shrinkflation”?

While you might not be familiar with words like “lewk,” “adorkable” and “shrinkflation” they are three of the 370 new words added to the dictionary this week by Merriam-Webster.

So, what does “lewk” mean? A fashion look that is distinctive to the wearer and that is noticeable and memorable to others.

And “adorkable”? Socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing.

The list of new words will even make Abuela happy… her homemade mojo (a sauce, marinade, or seasoning that is usually composed primarily of olive oil, garlic, citrus juice, and spices (such as black pepper and cumin) is now officially a dictionary word!

The company said that when a word is constantly used in a consistent manner "over a long enough period of time," it becomes eligible to enter the dictionary, adding on a post on their website that our language grows and changes, which means new words and definitions must continually be added.”

A lot of the words added in September trace back to pop-culture or social media slang.

Words relating to the economy – like shrinkflation - and COVID-19 pandemic related words – like “subvariant” - also made the list.

Here are some of the most notable, and yes, even adorkable, among the 370 new words Merriam-Webster now considers acceptable.

- dumbphone : a cell phone that does not include advanced software features (such as email or an internet browser) typically found on smartphones

- greenwash verb: to make (something, such as a product, policy, or practice) appear to be more environmentally friendly or less environmentally damaging than it really is

- laggy : having a delayed or slow response

- sponcon : posted by an influencer on social media that looks like a typical post but for which the poster has been paid to advertise a product or service

- yeet: used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm

- janky: of very poor quality

- baller: excellent, exciting, or extraordinary especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle

- shrinkflation: the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price

- side hustle: work performed for income supplementary to one's primary job

- omakase: a series of small servings or courses (as of sushi) offered at a fixed price and whose selection is left to the chef's discretion

- mojo: a sauce, marinade, or seasoning that is usually composed primarily of olive oil, garlic, citrus juice, and spices (such as black pepper and cumin)

For the complete list of the 370 new dictionary words, click here.