Don’t book a flight on this day of the week

It’s officially mid-summer, but travel plans for many aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Booking flights at this time of the year can be a nightmare, but you might be able to save yourself a headache - and some money - by purchasing tickets on specific days of the week.

Whether you book on your favorite day of the week for good luck, or follow advice from your buddy who travels all year long, you’ll definitely benefit from reading these results from a data review based on Google Flights and an Expedia study.

Best Day To Buy Airline Tickets: Sunday

You could save up to 15% on your purchase if you book a flight on a Sunday, according to Expedia’s study.

Data showed that booking on a Sunday instead of a Friday resulted in a 5% cheaper ticket on domestic flights, and 15% on international flights.

Although Expedia analyzed millions of flights and airfare data, all traveling costs depend on the day, time, and location you’re flying to. Sunday works best in theory, but always book your flights early and be on top of your travel plans to ensure those Sunday prices are your best bet.

If you want to make sure you’re getting a ticket for the cheapest price, it might be more beneficial to play it safe and set up an alert for ticket prices. Popular travel websites such as Google Flights, Kayak, and Hopper offer an alert you can sign up for to track prices for your desired travel dates, so you can be notified as the price fluctuates and you can swoop in when it's at its lowest.

Don’t Buy Tickets on Friday

Weekends seem like the perfect time to buy tickets after Expedia’s study revealed Sunday might be your best option to make that purchase. However, not all weekend days are made the same.

So close yet so far–when booking a flight, shopping on Friday could cost you 5% to even 15% more. Why ? People love to procrastinate. Fridays are especially popular for people buying last-minute tickets and making business trip plans–and airlines know this.

If it’s inevitable for you to book a flight on a Friday, at least try to make the purchase in advance. Expedia’s study found that flights are cheaper when booked at least a month before your travel date.

More Ways To Save on Airline Tickets

Besides choosing what day to buy your tickets, here are some other travel purchase tips that could save you money:

– On Wednesdays we fly. Wednesdays are sort of the “golden day” for flights, according to many travel agencies. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the cheapest travel days for domestic flights, and Wednesdays And Thursdays for international flights. With Wednesday being the common denominator, it’s no surprise people who know this travel secret swear by it. Flying on Wednesdays could save you up to 15% on domestic flights, and 10% internationally.

– Don’t procrastinate (domestically). The perfect time to book a domestic flight is from 28 to 35 days before your departure, according to Expedia’s study. Opting to purchase your ticket 6 months in advance might actually cost you more in this situation.

– Early bird gets the international worm. When purchasing an international flight, it’s best to book your flight six months in advance. Those who follow this advice save up to 10% versus those who buy their tickets even two months before departing.

– Don’t go to Disney in the summer. This one might be obvious to many, but certain common vacation destinations are most sought after in certain times of the year. As you may expect, deciding to visit Vail, Colorado during ski season is guaranteed to cost you more. Traveling to places during their “off-peak” seasons could save you hundreds, and make for a less chaotic and more enjoyable trip.

– Adapt, adapt, adapt. If you’re able to, be flexible with your travel dates. Browsing through travel sites’ monthly price calendars will reveal a lot about what days are the absolute cheapest to fly on for the destination and time frame that works for you. Even a one-day difference may save you hundreds.

– Use points and miles. It seems right in front of your face, but using the points and miles airlines so often advertise hand-in-hand with their credit cards and memberships might save you money. Knowing how to use a credit card to your benefit could help you rack up thousands of airline miles or points, which you can then use to book flights for cheaper (and sometimes even for “free”). Doing your research before anything is key, however, as is true for any other steps in your travel journey.

Bottom Line

Buying your plane tickets on a Sunday could mean up 15% in savings, and purchasing on Fridays may cause you to lose that 15%.

Ultimately, “holy grail” travel tips can only take you so far. The travel world is almost completely up to specifics, so taking advantage of all travel tips to compare and contrast prices will always be your best bet.

But if you really want some baseline tips to stick to:

1. Think about what your ticket purchase strategy will be in advance: Remember – booking 6 months in advance is best for international flights, but around a month is your best bet for domestic travel.

2. Set travel alerts on sites to make sure you buy your specific flight when it reaches a cheaper price.

3. Fly around the middle days of the week. (Wednesday, I’m looking at you!)

