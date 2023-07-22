The list of the 10 best beaches in the United States in 2023 includes two beaches in Florida, both on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, according to a 30 year study.

Known as "Dr. Beach," geoscientist, Florida International University professor, and coastal ecologist Stephen Leatherman has been making an annual report and ranking of the best beaches in the country since 1991 using 50 criteria, ranging from the softness of the sand to the wildlife and water quality.

This year, St. George Island State Park was chosen as the #1 best beach, noted for its white sand, nature trails, and bird watching opportunities.

Another Florida beach included in the Top 10 was Caladesi Island State Park, near Clearwater, also on the Gulf of Mexico, which made it to fourth place. The absence of the beaches on the Atlantic coast is due to the invasion of algae that has damaged the area this year, explained Dr. Beach.

Ranking of Best Beaches 2023 in the United States:

1. St. George Island State Park Beach, St. George Island, Florida

According to Forbes, Leatherman said he chose the St. George Island State Park beach for having "some of the whitest and finest sand in the world" and its crystal clear water, far from any polluting source, thanks to its location on a barrier island in the high seas.

Situated far away from large crowds, Duke Kahanamoku Beach is hailed by Leatherman as “the widest beach on this world-famous stretch of sand.”

3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

Located along New York’s ‘Gold Coast,’ “Some of the best beach access in the Hamptons exists on Coopers Beach; a snack bar serving lunch and drinks can be found here as well,” says Leatherman.

4. Caladesi Island State Park Beach, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

Florida’s second recognition can be accessed through boat and reportedly has soft, quartzy sand that “invites you into the clear water.” Leatherman advises bringing a kayak and birdwatching binoculars.

5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, North Carolina

Lighthouse Beach is the #1 Surfing Spot on the East Coast for a reason, Leatherman explains, as “the large offshore sand banks, known as Diamond Shoals, cause wave refraction focusing wave energy on this beach.”

6. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Coronado Beach, the ‘toast of Southern California,’ is great for swimming, surfing, or simply spending time at the famous Hotel De Coronado nearby.

7. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

A part of the Wailea resort complex, the Wailea beach is one of five pocket beaches, and the one with the best snorkeling.

8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

A coast filled with lush nature, kayaking isn’t the only opportunity Beachwalker Park offers. Beachgoers can admire the wildlife on beach trails between dips into the crystal clear tidal indents.

9. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

“on the sunny, dry side of this island is Poipu Beach, which is actually two beaches in one,” says Leatherman. “You will find a large open area behind the beach as well as parking, snorkel rentals to explore the coral reef and surfboard rentals,”

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Despite shark warnings, Coast Guard Beach is a Cape Cod classic, “located where a sand spit extends southward from the glacial sea cliffs.”