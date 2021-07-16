The iconic Eiffel Tower reopens on Friday for the first time in nine months, despite the French government announcing new measures to contain the transmission of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The Parisian "Iron Lady" closed in October as France faced its second wave of the pandemic and remained closed for spare parts as the country's main tourist attractions reopened last month.

Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron announced measures to counteract the fourth peak. These include mandatory vaccination of all health personnel and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination cards to enter restaurants and sites such as the Eiffel Tower.

Beginning Wednesday, visitors over the age of 18 will be required to present a certificate that they have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from COVID-19.