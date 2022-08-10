The fact that history is a flat circle has never been more exemplified than with the continuing rivalry between the continent of Europe and the United States of America over differences of culture.

Interactions usually follow the song and dance of some American making fun of a trivial quirk, like a British person’s way of saying the word ‘aluminum,’ and a bitter British person responding with something along the lines of, “At least going to school isn’t a danger to my life.”

The most recent example? Washing machines.

According to ElPais, the argument began when podcaster Josh Barro tweeted: “This is the adorable thing about Europe, all these little countries that are like ‘look at me, I have pretty high GDP per capita,’ and then nobody actually owns a machine that makes clothing dry. It’s so cute!”

Naturally, the tweet’s thread soon became overrun with sardonically enraged Europeans pasting pictures of their sun drying clothes with captions reminding the man that healthcare and gun control policies are more important to them than how fast their clothes dry.

Debates of this nature extend to Reddit as well, where an American expressed their surprise and confusion over the issue. “What if you want to do laundry quickly? Living in other countries must suck.”

Both sides of the discussion reflect a stark contrast in culture between the U.S. and European countries. The big family house, comparatively higher salaries, sprawling cities and privatized services, versus high taxes in pursuit of a somewhat more communal lifestyle. Some local U.S. laws even go so far as to ban air-drying your clothes entirely.

Expanding on the cultural significance, an LA Times article related dryers to signifiers of class. In the late 1960s, dryers began to spread through middle-class homes. In 1980, less than half of households had them. By 2009, the number had reached 80%. Since then, drying clothes in the sun has come to suggest poverty or lack of sophistication.

Still, the matter largely varies on a person-to-person basis, and gray areas exist between clotheslines and major appliances. Ted Stresen-Reuter lives in Spain’s Canary Islands, but he grew up between Chicago and Arizona, where he does remember seeing his mother hang out the clothes in the backyard.

“I don’t have a dryer here. We hang our clothes out on the terrace, and they dry right away. Nobody in Chicago would dream of sun-drying their clothes. Before dryers, they dried their clothes in the boiler room in the basement. I wouldn’t buy one now, because of environmental awareness and also because I like the feeling of clothes dried in the sun. The sheets are crispy.”

For more information, refer to ElPais.