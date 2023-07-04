Everything you want to know about the 4th of July Key Biscayne festivities

Many say there is nothing like the 4th of July holiday on Key Biscayne and they happen to be right.

From a free community breakfast to the best “The Best Lil’ Hometown Parade in South Florida,” as Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco calls it, there are plenty of activities to keep residents and the thousands of visitors descending on the island happy.

Islander News intern Isabel Papp and Calendar and Customer Engagement Manager Karina Besprosvan worked to compile a comprehensive list of all activities on the island.

So relax, take in the festivities and stay cool and hydrated, it will be hot!

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S BREAKFAST

St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church’s annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast kicks off July 4th on the island.

8:30 a.m. for first responders, 9 a.m. for the general public. No reservations required, just join in!

Free breakfast service until 10:45 a.m., courtesy of St. Christopher’s. Enjoy scrambled eggs, bacon and made-to-order pancakes with the community before the parade 95 Harbor Drive. Veterans are especially welcome!

KEY BISCAYNE 4TH OF JULY PARADE

The Best Lil’ Hometown Parade in South Florida,” an annual tradition, now in its 64th year, starts at at 11 a.m. with Flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons. The parade runs until approximately 1 p.m.

The parade will be moving along Crandon Boulevard, from Harbor Drive to Westwood Drive.

Presented by the 4th of July Parade Committee, the parade is free and open to the public and will feature a colorful variety of patriotic acts, including:

- The national anthem, sung by Estefania Velez, a Key Biscayne resident and student at Gulliver Prep

- Sevenstone Band on the Fourth of July Committee Float.

- Northwestern High School and North Miami Senior High School bands will be exhibiting young talent

- The Epic Attraction Marching Unit comes to perform all the way from Baltimore, MD.

The St. Andrews Marching Band

The South Florida Trail Riders horse riding organization

The Stilt Walkers, livening up the experience for everyone

Junkanoo Band closes out the parade with its iconic musical celebration of national pride.

ROTARY OF KB LIBERTY GRILL PICNIC

How is this for Independence Day. Rotarians working hard for good local causes.

Grilling starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. or later. Celebrate Independence Day at the annual Key Biscayne Rotary Club’s Liberty Grill and Picnic, which features delicious BBQ, including the now island-famous “Mojo-Burger,” as well as a lemonade stand, water, soft drinks, and beer by Tank Brewery.

All proceeds go to local charitable projects! At the Village Green, 450 Crandon Blvd., by the main parade stage.

Sponsored by Amerant Bank, Islander News, Lighthouse Café and Tank Brewery.

KEY BISCAYNE JULY 4TH BEACHSIDE FIREWORKS

9 p.m. Probably the best beachside 30-minute fireworks display in South Florida.

Event is best viewed on the beach or Village Green.

Tune in to WDNA 88.9 FM to hear the accompanying music simulcast and, this summer, as former Councilmember Theo Holloway will take over as the narrator/MC for the spectacular show originating from a barge in the ocean.

PICNIC AT THE RITZ CARLTON

Independence Day celebration and all-you-can-eat picnic at The Ritz Carlton from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Delicious BBQ with a menu including picnic-style salads, NY Strip steaks, BBQ ribs, Shrimp on the Barbie, grilled chicken, hamburgers, and much more with front row seats to oceanfront firework shows, festive favors, music and more. $120 pp, ages 13 and over and $65 pp, ages 3 to 12 years.

The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, 455 Grand Bay Dr. For tickets, please contact 305-365-4228 or visit RCKBMJuly4BBQ.eventbrite.com.

If you. want to venture off the island, here are some events occurring in off-hours from the Village’s festivities:

$5 Admission at Deering Estate

Until 4 p.m., enjoy a discounted admission to appreciate our nation’s beauty over at Deering Estate Park and Museum, located at 16701 SW 72nd Ave.

Wynwood’s 5th annual Independence Day Party

Late-night party at 1-800-Lucky’s. The joint record store and Asian fusion restaurant will feature live music and will last late into the night, promising to be a fun time. There’s a minimum age of 21 and guests must RSVP in advance at ra.co/events

4th of July with Miami Symphony Orchestra at Peacock Park

7:30 to 9 p.m., City of Miami and Coconut Grove Business Improvement District invite you for an epic live performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Eduardo Marturet. Free and open to the public. Limited seating. RSVP at grovefourth.eventbrite.com

The Key Biscayne Community Center will be closed on the 4th of July