Consider this when choosing a religious-oriented summer camp for your child

Churches desire connectivity. When searching for a religious-oriented summer camp, look for a church that invests in their community. Summer camps provide your children with games and snacks. Church camps do that and more – they provide encouragement, hope and love.

Don’t know where to begin in finding the right camp for your children? When searching, use these key points from the Deanna Peterson blog, Learning More About the World's Religions, as guidance:

Decide if you want your child close to home: Trips away from home are exciting for children, but is it something parents want? Do they want to be a few hours from their children? Are you OK with your child a full day’s drive from home? You know your child best.

Consider your child’s age: Perhaps your teenagers are more than happy to leave home for a week without looking back, where your younger children might be a little more hesitant, needing the flexibility to return home sooner if desired.

Choose a camp that fits your child’s interests: Will the majority of the free time at camp be spent in the pool, but your child doesn’t like the water? Maybe that’s not the best option. Is your child more of an explorer, and you can send them to a rural camp experience? Both child and parents will be happier if the primary activities attract a child’s interests.

Choose a Christian summer camp that aligns with your beliefs: This is where research is your friend. Study the camp and the host church – information on their beliefs should be available online. Determine if your child will understand what will be presented to them based on what they’ve previously learned in their church.

Talk to the churches – to their children’s ministry leaders, to parents whose children have attended their summer camps. Talk to friends or neighbors about where they have sent their children. Discuss activities offered, and if it is something your child will grow from – because every child can grow and learn on every age-appropriate level possible.

Use religious-oriented camps as an opportunity for your child to grow in their faith, or even to introduce them to the church.

Understand a church’s intentionality in relating to your child at camps. Know, especially for older children, this could serve as an opportunity for deep conversations, deep thinking. tremendous conversation among peers. And they may need to search a little deeper.

Klass, a freelance writer and Director of Communications at Frazer Church in Montgomery, AL, is Vice President of the Alabama chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.