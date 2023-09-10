Playing the Woulda-Coulda-Shoulda game can delay your finding true happiness

If you saw the 1983 movie “WarGames,” you’ll remember the moment the young hacker David Lightman cracks a Pentagon computer called The War Operation Plan Response (WOPR).

The electronic-voiced computer asks Lightman, “Shall we play a game?”

But the computer doesn't mean Pac-Man. If engaged, this game won’t give you extra lives or bonus points. This game can start a real-life nuclear war.

Self-destruct scenarios aren’t limited to the movies. For instance, consider the consequences of engaging in what I call the Woulda-Coulda-Shoulda game.

Most humans will recognize this game.

In the new book I’m writing called, “Tell It To the Chaplain,” I share the moments in which patients, airmen and parishioners have come into my office moaning about their poor decisions.

They usually begin by slapping their forehead and exclaim, “I woulda-coulda-shoulda done this or that.” It’s often expressed like, “I shoulda married someone else” or “I coulda been a contender.” Or maybe they think about how rich they woulda been if they’d bought stock in Apple when it went public.

Hey, I’m not immune to playing a few rounds myself.

I look back to 2015 as one of my biggest regrets. That’s the year we sold our California McMansion to experiment with international travel.

We spent three years traveling the Western states in a motorhome and then flying to Canada, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Belgium and England.

We had a life-changing time. (See burkesbums.com) – no regrets.

OK, maybe a few. When it came time to buy a home again, we didn’t make nearly enough to match the dizzying rise of California home prices.

Given that discrepancy in funds, I found myself saying, “We shoulda leased our home instead of selling.” I whined how we “coulda bought a much nicer home if we woulda waited to sell.”

Oh, my. Poor, sad Norris. How do I get myself out of this woulda-coulda-shoulda tailspin of self-pity?

Becky and I hit the time-out button to do three things: pause, pray and promise.

We paused to ask ourselves some questions: Do we really need a lakeside home with two cars and a golf cart? Could we buy a modest home and still find meaningful social connections in churches and service organizations? Or would we allow a fashionable home to dictate our self-image?

Honestly, how much does one need to possess before one can claim, “I’m good enough” or “I’ve made it”? Must we collect more and more to feel that we are worthy?

After reflecting on these questions, we positioned ourselves on a bench beside the lake to pray. Our prayers brought to mind how spiritually full our lives are now. Our blessings overflow, not just in terms of housing but in health, family, and faith.

Finally, we made a promise to one another. We pledged to call each other out when one of us started playing the woulda-coulda-shoulda game. When I say we shoulda leased our house, Becky stops me and grasps my face in her hands. No, not going there.

When she says we coulda traveled some more, I touch her hand and shake my head. Not going there. The woulda-coulda-shoulda game has to stop here.

Most of you likely know that we finally did manage to purchase a house five years ago. I again have a favorite chair, a study and some artwork hanging.

But more important than furniture and mementos, we’ve managed to keep a sense of ourselves. We’ve kept our adventurous spirit, our consciousness of togetherness, and an understanding of what is essential in life.

These are the same essentials identified in the sacred writing of Proverbs 24:3-4: “By wisdom, a house is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge, the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches.”

