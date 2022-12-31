Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first Catholic Pope to resign in 600 years, passed away on Saturday morning.

He was 95 years old.

In an early Saturday morning statement, the Vatican said, “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.” The statement did not mention a cause of death.

Known as “God’s Rottweiler” due to his conservative Roman Catholicism views, Pope Benedict surprised the church by his resignation after just eight years, becoming the first pontiff since 1415 to resign from the role.

Then known as German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he became the 265th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name Benedict XVI.

Prior to succeeding John Paul II in April 2005, Benedict, he was head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a post he held from 1982 to 2005. According to the website National Catholic Reporter, under his leadership, the office became a center of controversy as he decried secularization, liberation theology, radical feminism, homosexuality, religious pluralism and bioethics.

Since the death of a Pope usually leads to conclave to choose a replacement, according to a New York Times report announcing Benedict’s death, there are questions as to how the Vatican decides how he will be mourn and whether a whether a living pope will preside over the funeral of a deceased one.

Benedict’s remains will be on public display in St. Peter’s Basilica starting Monday, according to the Vatican, with his funeral to be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in St. Peter's Square.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis had said that his predecessor was "very sick," saying Benedict was receiving constant medical care while asking for people to pray for him.