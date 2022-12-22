Pope Francis delivers tough Christmas message to the Vatican’s Roman curia

On Thursday, in his annual pre-Christmas speech Pope Francis warned the Vatican bureaucracy, known as the Roman curia, to not "let themselves be bribed by their ambition" and beware of the "polite demons" - the evil lurking among them.

Francis told them that by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, "we could be tempted to think that we are safe, that we are better, that we no longer have to convert."

"The only interest of Vatican diplomacy is that of being free of any worldly or material interest," he added.

For years Francis has used his Christmas message to deliver an annual rebuke to Vatican bureaucrats, leading them on a typical Jesuit "examination of conscience" to help them repent before Christmas.

His harshest criticism came in 2014, when he listed the “15 evils of the curia” suffered by some, including “gossip terrorism”, “spiritual Alzheimer's” and living “hypocritical” double lives.

This year had a similar tone, and Francis resumed his criticism of forms of abuse that religious use even among themselves.

Pope Francis also used his trademark humor saying that his continuing efforts to reform the Vatican, that "reforming Rome is like cleaning the Sphinx of Egypt with a toothbrush," quoting 19th-century Belgian archbishop and papal statesman Xavier de Mérode.