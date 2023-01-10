Youth For Christ Miami introduces a new way to introduce the Gospel to youth: through their phones

The popular Youth For Christ’s Miami chapter has introduced a new ministry, Cloud Life, that is meeting youth where they spend a majority of their time–online. The organization offers online chat rooms and in-person events to “play games, receive mentorship, and ultimately hear the Gospel.”

YFC Miami’s Cloud Life Director Anthony Whylly commented further, “When you think about where kids spend most of their time, it’s not outside, it’s not at school — it’s on their phones. We are trying to harness that potential and reach our kids through technology. Already we have over 100 teens involved with Cloud Life and lives are already being changed, all from the comfort of their own homes!”

The Cloud Life chat rooms seem to already be serving their purpose, where members of the ministry have come together for common causes. One student had written a self-deprecating joke on the app, and ended up receiving comfort and Scripture quotes from other students, according to Whylly.

Cloud Life is recommended by YFC for “youth who have a hard time engaging with others in personal settings,” as interacting with others online is sometimes less pressuring. There are some students who feel a lot of anxiety when considering going to youth programs, or even just going to school every day. For religious individuals who feel this way, Cloud Life can be an option to consider in order to connect with others.

First founded in 1944, Youth For Christ is active in over 100 nations and with over 130 chapters in the United States, YFC has always been a both rural and urban organization. YFC Miami was founded in 1948, and has implemented programs that serve “our most vulnerable communities,” clubs, and partnered with local churches, schools, and community organizations. It currently serves “over 3,000 at-risk teens throughout Miami-Dade and Broward.”

To learn more about YFC Miami’s Cloud Life Ministry, click here.

To learn more about Youth For Christ Miami, click here.