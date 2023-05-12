One of the best ways to spend time with family members is to take your plans outdoors.

Pinecrest Gardens will be holding a special day this Saturday for families who love plants and animals, offering garden activities, animal talks, tours, and more.

Special needs families will have early access during Sensory Hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., before general admission attendees arrive. Guests interested in the hour and tours are required to register before the event.

Some of the activities the Gardens will offer include a zoo with animal interactions, garden-wide scavenger hunt, splash-n-play open all day, playground access, treats for sale at Cypress Café and Concession Tower, and exhibitions from Pinecrest Gardens partners.

To browse tickets and learn more about the event, click here.