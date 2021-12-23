How to Celebrate National Christmas Movie day

Some holidays are harder to celebrate than others. But this one seems simple enough: pick your favorite holiday movie, sit down, and enjoy.

The difficulty can come however, when choosing which movie to watch. We live in a time where at any given moment we have hundreds of movies available at our fingertips.

From Netflix, to Disney+, Hulu, and Hallmark the options are endless. Some may say there are too many options, how is one to choose just one.

Luckily, here is a list of the top 5 Christmas movies from a few different categories, and some of their trailers.

Children's Christmas Movies

These are the kind of movies you can watch with your whole family. Some of the most classic ones take place in the north pole and include an appearance from Santa Claus, as well as many other magical elements.

However some just take place during the Christmas season and encompass the values of the holiday: love, hope, generosity, faith, redemption, and family.

Netflix Christmas Rom-Com

These cheesy Holiday movies are fan favorites for many. They allow you to get in the holiday spirit with their surreal Christmas settings and overall feel-good attitude.

They usually follow as two people fall in love through a little holiday magic. And they almost always wrap up with a Christmas miracle or a magic snowfall.

A Christmas Prince (Watch all three)

The Princess Switch (watch all three)

Christmas Inheritance

The Knight Before Christmas

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

More favorites

All around favorite Christmas movies, with just the right amount of holiday magic.

A Christmas Carol

A Bad Mom’s Christmas

Noelle

Home Alone

Christmas with the Kranks

The possibilities are endless and there is sure to be a movie for everyone. Whatever movie you choose, make sure you take the time to relax, celebrate and above all, get in the holiday spirit.