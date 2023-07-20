As they have done for the last 15-years, the Children's Trust Family Expo, Miami-Dade County's largest free family resource event, will be returning this weekend.

Families and children can interact with vital service organizations, enjoy some outdoor entertainment, and receive complimentary items such as backpacks and school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year. In addition, over 600 free meals are estimated to be distributed at the event.

For more information, visit Children's Trust website.