KB music students will be showcased in “Piano Play-athon”

Local music students Narayan Melwani, Diego Wolcott and Cristina Winker will be showcased in Friends of South Florida Music’s “Piano Play-athon” taking place on May 29,.

This free all-day musical event will feature 75 National Piano Guild members performing their entire guild repertoire live via Zoom. The guild, a division of the American College of Musicians, was founded in 1929 to provide noncompetitive auditions worldwide for students of all levels, from the earliest beginner to the gifted prodigy to encourage growth and enjoyment of the piano.

Students choose their repertoire and are judged by a qualified music professional in the areas of accuracy, continuity, phrasing, pedaling, dynamics, rhythm, tempo, tone, interpretation, style and technique.

Dr. Joy Galliford, founder of Friends of South Florida Music, said her inspiration for the event was the fact her students work all year on their repertoire, but only the judge and immediate family saw the end product.

“It is so inspiring to see these young students work hard every day on their craft,” she said. “I wanted to share the incredible end product with all music lovers.”

Each student participating in the event has been tasked with raising “sponsorships” for their performance to provide scholarships funding for South Florida Music. They will also earn 20 hours of community service.

In addition to providing a music curriculum to Key Biscayne students through online and in-person lessons, Friends of South Florida Music provides Dr. Joy’s Music FUNdamentals early childhood music classes at a number of Miami-Dade County schools that serve underprivileged kids.

The students have created videos promoting their upcoming performance, which are available by clicking here. Those interested in signing up for the Zoom link can email info@southfloridamusic.org.

“We are so happy to participate in this event to highlight the hard work of these kids, Dr. Joy, Mrs. Alaina Lorenzo, Mrs. Karen Flanary and everyone at South Florida Music and Friends of South Florida Music,” said Leslie Armendariz, a Key Biscayne resident whose son, Anand, went through the South Florida Music program. “It is also great that the event raises money to make the Friends of South Florida Music curriculum available to underprivileged kids.”

Added Key Biscayne resident Beatriz Wolcott, whose five-year-old daughter is in the program and older son once studied with Dr. Joy: “It is such a great opportunity for our kids to show off all their hard work and I encourage everyone to tune in, enjoy the beautiful music and to donate all for a great cause.”