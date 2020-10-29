"MOVIES ON THE GREEN" returns with a showing of The Addams Family

The popular Movies on the Green program, presented by the Key Biscayne Community Center returns Friday, November 6 with a special showing of the popular The Addams Family.

Todd Hofferberth, the Village’s Parks Recreation and Open Space Director said “We are always looking for innovative ways to provide the community fun and safe activities,” adding that depending on the success of this showing, and if “the guidelines are followed, this is something we will more frequently.”

Residents can register for what the Village calls a “socially-distanced” viewing spot and are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks.

The Addams Family, rated “PG,” is a 1991 American supernatural comedy film based on the characters from the cartoon created by cartoonist Charles Addams and the 1964 TV series of the same name. The film stars Anjelica Huston, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Morticia Addams, Raul Julia as Gomez Addams, and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester. The film focuses on an aristocratic family who reconnect with who they believe to be a long-lost relative, Gomez's brother Fester Addams, who is actually the adopted son of a loan shark intending to swindle the Addams clan out of their vast wealth and fortune.

The showing will occur on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m. at Village Green, 450 Crandon Blvd. All attendees over age 2 must wear facial covering and practice social distancing.

Key Biscayne families can register by clicking here. Due to the social distancing restrictions, there is a limited number of spots available.