National Parks to offer 6-Free Admission Days in 2021

If you are planning safe travel in 2021 that includes outdoor outings, or perhaps visits to some of the United States National Parks there is some good news for your traveling budget.

According to an article on the website Travel & Leisure, during 2021 you will be able to visit the best National Parks, monuments and sites for Free on these 6 Days.

The six holidays when parks, sites and monuments will waive admission are:

January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day April 17: First Day of National Park Week August 4: One-year Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act August 25: National Park Service Birthday September 25: National Public Lands Day November 11: Veterans Day

For the entire article, click here.