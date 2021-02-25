New study shows how COVID moves in schools, infecting teachers, kids and families

Educators are spreading COVID-19 to kids in the classroom. At the same time, kids are infecting teachers, and household members can be infected by their own children.

That’s part of recent study released Monday out of a Georgia district, which tracked eight public schools to determine how the educators and students transmitted the virus.

The investigation of several Georgia schools conducted by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with local Georgia health departments, suggests that educators play an “important” role in COVID transmission in schools.

For example, in some cases, teachers were in small-group instruction and were closely working with students, the report notes.

The cases in the report included transmission related to: educator-to-educator, educator-to-student, educator-to-household, student-to-student, student-to-educator, student-to-household.

The investigation was conducted during Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 22, 2021 at the public schools in the same school district.

Here is what one of the cases looks like in this report:

One educator spread COVID to two students and a second educator. Of the two students, one of them transmitted to a household member outside of school. Then, that second educator spread COVID to a student, which then spread to that student’s household. That second educator spread also it to their own household.

As part of the overall report, in some cases it couldn’t be determined whether a student or a teacher, or both, transmitted the virus.

The Georgia report has implications for other states, including Florida.

The Georgia findings come as Florida teachers are in the spotlight regarding COVID vaccine prioritization. Because some of the transmissions in the Georgia report occurred from educator-to-educator, some advocates see it as further evidence that teachers should be prioritized in COVID vaccines.

At a Tuesday press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that classroom teachers and sworn law enforcement aged 50 or older could get vaccines soon.

For the complete study, click here.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.