Pink Key Society supports breast cancer efforts, but is now extending influence

When Sergio Mendoza created the Pink Key Society a year ago to honor his wife who died from breast cancer, he wanted to harness her spirit, and her drive to help others.

He is doing this, but whenever he mentions money raised or people gathering for the cause, he just as quickly mentions the Key Biscayne community’s support. He credits outward.

This year, 26 people joined the Pink Key Society effort to raise money for the annual Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure,” collecting about $10,000 for the nonprofit funder of breast cancer research outside of the US government, Pink Key Society was the number one fundraising team in South Florida. Individually, Mendoza was the second-largest fundraiser, raising $5,700.

“I’m particularly proud of them,” he said of the team. “This year, everyone is having a hard time raising money. I think the broader community is doing a great job. This is the second year we’ve done the Komen walk.

“The money raised is more of a reflection of the team and the community. I don’t think it’s an exception at all. Key Biscayne gives.”

Sarah Mendoza died from breast cancer in November 2017. Sergio last year said he created the society to continue the impactful community outreach efforts of his wife.

“For me, one of the biggest parts about this is a habit of giving back,” he has said. “For me, and for Sarah, doing well for the community and for others ... there shouldn’t be a difference between the two.”

The plan was for the society to hold events every year, such as last year’s charity cocktail party for contributors to the cause. This year, “we weren’t able to … which was consistent with the rest of the world.”

But this hasn’t stopped Mendoza from branching out.

The Pink Key Society is now a 501C under the umbrella with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, and a vision has been established to help other causes Key Biscayne residents care about.

“I’d like the Pink Key Society to support other groups,” such as hurricane relief efforts, he said, adding: “My passion is women-based charities, but the Pink Key Society is not just about me. It’s about members of our community that are a part of it, and being able to support it.

“The Pink Key Society, what brings it together, is that we have a passion for philanthropy. All of these charities need help. It gives us the opportunity to give to these causes and other needs.”

Mendoza said his awareness of need within the community has grown in the past year.

“There are tons of charities that do amazing work, and they all need help,” he said. “This community is really incredible. I think we have the DNA and the spirit of giving. And I really want to recognize that as a community and celebrate that.”

And the Mendoza family took part in that a couple of weeks ago.

While members of the Pink Key Society walked (virtually) in support of Komen, and in memory of Sarah, Mendoza’s group included his two children, ages 5 and 8.

“They both walked,” he said. “When they see a pink ribbon, they say, ‘Daddy, it’s a pink ribbon! People are supporting the Pink Key Society.’ They understand why we are walking. Because we don’t want to lose anyone else.”

Join the “Pink Key Society” on both Facebook and Instagram