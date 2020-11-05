Miami Seaquarium will reopen to the public on Nov. 6 with enhanced safety measures in place, including limits on capacity.

After being closed for nearly all of the past seven months, the 65-year-old park will build upon its longstanding emphasis on a clean, safe environment, following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and best practices within the attractions industry.

“The health and safety of our guests, animals and team members continues to be our top priority as we prepare to reopen in this new environment,” said General Manager Eric Eimstad. “We will continue to work with state and local leaders, as well as with health and industry experts to ensure best practices and compliance with new health and safety standards.”

Among the safety measures being taken at the park include:

- Limiting park and amphitheater capacity

- Pre-entry temperature checks

- Requiring facial coverings

- Better social distancing

- Sanitizing stations

- Enhancing Cleaning and Sanitizing Measures both throughout the day and at night

The park will have limited operating times, open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday during November, with an expanded operating schedule in December, highlighted by the launch of a new holiday presentation on Dec. 10.

“We have the space within our 38-acre tropical paradise to effectively distance our visitors and provide the educational and unforgettable experience Miami Seaquarium has been known for,” said Eimstad.

For more information please on the safety measures now in place, click here.

To purchase tickets, click here.