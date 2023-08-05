We are reaching that time of the year when island and South Florida residents start planning their holiday travel.
And this year, a popular South Florida city comes in a surprising number ten on a recently released list of the Top 51 places to visit this Christmas, ranking ahead of places like Jackson, New Hampshire and even Santa Claus, Indiana.
Key West’s standing in the rankings can be attributed to its unconventional wintertime activities, from snorkeling to scuba diving, with special focus on their Lighted Boat Parade.
The number one spot goes to the Sherry Netherland. Equipped with a view of New York City, as well as five star service, the hotel is the best place to enjoy the city at arm’s length while having a good time with the family.
Despite being ranked at 27, there’s a certain charm that comes with a town called Santa Claus, Indiana. Complete with a Santa Claus Museum and Village, the town is often called America’s Christmas Hometown.
No matter what you’re looking for during the holiday season, there’s a place for you and your family. The full list is as follows:
Marriott's Willow Ridge Lodge
Montage Laguna Beach
Enzian Inn
Newport Beach, California
Whitefish, Montana
Chicago, Illinois
Park City, Utah
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Key West, Florida
Williamsburg, Virginia
Leavenworth, Washington
Washington DC
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oahu, Hawaii
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Boston, Massachusetts
San Antonio, Texas
North Pole, Alaska
Aspen, Colorado
New Orleans, Louisiana
Taos, New Mexico
Branson, Missouri
Jackson, New Hampshire
Cleveland, Ohio
Anadlusia, Alabama
Santa Claus, Indiana
Kennebunkport, Maine
Stowe, Vermont
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nashville, Tennessee
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Mystic, Conneticut
New Castle, Delaware
Wyoming, Iowa
Baldwin City, Kansas
Detroit, Michigan
Natchez, Mississippi
Minden, Nebraska
Garrison, North Dakota
Providence, Rhode Island
Pierre, South Dakota
Shepherdstown, West Virginia
Ashland, Oregon
Cape May, New Jersey
Boise, Idaho
Duluth, Minnesota
Baltimore, Maryland
Pheonix, Arizona
Atlanta, Georgia
For the complete report by the website Family Destinations Guide, click here.