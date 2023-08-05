Top Christmas destinations for 2023

We are reaching that time of the year when island and South Florida residents start planning their holiday travel.

And this year, a popular South Florida city comes in a surprising number ten on a recently released list of the Top 51 places to visit this Christmas, ranking ahead of places like Jackson, New Hampshire and even Santa Claus, Indiana.

Key west christmas

Key West’s standing in the rankings can be attributed to its unconventional wintertime activities, from snorkeling to scuba diving, with special focus on their Lighted Boat Parade.

The Supper Club at the Sherry-Netherland, credit to Annie Watt

The number one spot goes to the Sherry Netherland. Equipped with a view of New York City, as well as five star service, the hotel is the best place to enjoy the city at arm’s length while having a good time with the family.

Santa Claus, Indiana, welcome sign

Despite being ranked at 27, there’s a certain charm that comes with a town called Santa Claus, Indiana. Complete with a Santa Claus Museum and Village, the town is often called America’s Christmas Hometown.

No matter what you’re looking for during the holiday season, there’s a place for you and your family. The full list is as follows:

  1. The Sherry Netherland 

  2. Marriott's Willow Ridge Lodge 

  3. Montage Laguna Beach 

  4. Enzian Inn 

  5. Newport Beach, California 

  6. Whitefish, Montana 

  7. Chicago, Illinois 

  8. Park City, Utah 

  9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 

  10. Key West, Florida

  11. Williamsburg, Virginia 

  12. Leavenworth, Washington 

  13. Washington DC

  14. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 

  15. Oahu, Hawaii 

  16. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

  17. Boston, Massachusetts 

  18. San Antonio, Texas 

  19. North Pole, Alaska

  20. Aspen, Colorado 

  21. New Orleans, Louisiana 

  22. Taos, New Mexico

  23. Branson, Missouri

  24. Jackson, New Hampshire 

  25. Cleveland, Ohio 

  26. Anadlusia, Alabama 

  27. Santa Claus, Indiana 

  28. Kennebunkport, Maine

  29. Stowe, Vermont

  30. Las Vegas, Nevada 

  31. Nashville, Tennessee

  32. Bowling Green, Kentucky 

  33. Fayetteville, Arkansas

  34. Mystic, Conneticut 

  35. New Castle, Delaware

  36. Wyoming, Iowa

  37. Baldwin City, Kansas

  38. Detroit, Michigan 

  39. Natchez, Mississippi

  40. Minden, Nebraska 

  41. Garrison, North Dakota

  42. Providence, Rhode Island 

  43. Pierre, South Dakota 

  44. Shepherdstown, West Virginia 

  45. Ashland, Oregon

  46. Cape May, New Jersey

  47. Boise, Idaho 

  48. Duluth, Minnesota 

  49. Baltimore, Maryland 

  50. Pheonix, Arizona

  51. Atlanta, Georgia

