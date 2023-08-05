We are reaching that time of the year when island and South Florida residents start planning their holiday travel.

And this year, a popular South Florida city comes in a surprising number ten on a recently released list of the Top 51 places to visit this Christmas, ranking ahead of places like Jackson, New Hampshire and even Santa Claus, Indiana.

Key West’s standing in the rankings can be attributed to its unconventional wintertime activities, from snorkeling to scuba diving, with special focus on their Lighted Boat Parade.

The number one spot goes to the Sherry Netherland. Equipped with a view of New York City, as well as five star service, the hotel is the best place to enjoy the city at arm’s length while having a good time with the family.

Despite being ranked at 27, there’s a certain charm that comes with a town called Santa Claus, Indiana. Complete with a Santa Claus Museum and Village, the town is often called America’s Christmas Hometown.

No matter what you’re looking for during the holiday season, there’s a place for you and your family. The full list is as follows:

The Sherry Netherland Marriott's Willow Ridge Lodge Montage Laguna Beach Enzian Inn Newport Beach, California Whitefish, Montana Chicago, Illinois Park City, Utah Milwaukee, Wisconsin Key West, Florida Williamsburg, Virginia Leavenworth, Washington Washington DC Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Oahu, Hawaii Jackson Hole, Wyoming Boston, Massachusetts San Antonio, Texas North Pole, Alaska Aspen, Colorado New Orleans, Louisiana Taos, New Mexico Branson, Missouri Jackson, New Hampshire Cleveland, Ohio Anadlusia, Alabama Santa Claus, Indiana Kennebunkport, Maine Stowe, Vermont Las Vegas, Nevada Nashville, Tennessee Bowling Green, Kentucky Fayetteville, Arkansas Mystic, Conneticut New Castle, Delaware Wyoming, Iowa Baldwin City, Kansas Detroit, Michigan Natchez, Mississippi Minden, Nebraska Garrison, North Dakota Providence, Rhode Island Pierre, South Dakota Shepherdstown, West Virginia Ashland, Oregon Cape May, New Jersey Boise, Idaho Duluth, Minnesota Baltimore, Maryland Pheonix, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia

For the complete report by the website Family Destinations Guide, click here.