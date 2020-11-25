Start a new holiday tradition – a Thanksgiving Gratitude Tree

With family gatherings likely to be smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, families might be looking for alternatives to make this Thanksgiving memorable.

One option could be to gather and build a Thanksgiving Gratitude Tree.

According to the website heretoserver.org, studies have shown gratitude helps alleviate stress and improve healing.

The site provides instructions for family members to write something they are grateful for on one leaf a day, then hang on the branches and grow your gratitude tree!

