High levels of stress during pregnancy can affect infants’ brain development, this according to a recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the UK.

The findings, published Tuesday, found that high levels of stress during pregnancy produce the hormone cortisol, and the researchers found that higher levels of cortisol can have an effect on brain development.

The study revealed a connection between women who had the highest cortisol levels and infant brain development.

The UK research team showed that levels of cortisol are linked to the development of the baby’s amygdala, an area of the brain known to be involved in emotional and social development in childhood.

“This research highlights how important it is to support women’s mental health during pregnancy to ensure that their needs are met and that their babies have the best start in life. Helping mothers cope with stress is an important step to ensure both mum and baby thrive,” researcher Sarah Brown, Chair of Theirworld, said.

Researchers asked 78 pregnant women to participate in the study. The researchers analyzed hair samples from the women after they had given birth to analyze their cortisol levels, and they performed MRIs on the newborns to see how their brains were developing.

To read the original research paper, click here.