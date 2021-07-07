Over the last 20 months, many island residents have spent a large portion of the time at home and many have undertaken the Do It Yourself route to bring life to old spaces. But how about small outdoor spaces? Can they become a cozy family outdoor oasis?

Europe, known for small spaces, might serve as an inspiration.

A recent article on the website realhomes.com, chronicles how a homeowner with a love for DIY transformed her back garden into a place where the family could spend quality time. Lori Beach with the help of her husband and a small budget, turned a drab space into a colorful garden.

The transformation gave them the chance to utilize their entire space with enough room for the whole family to sit under an umbrella and enjoy the day with the family. Priority for the space in addition to bringing life to it, was to create a baby-safe outside environment with a low-maintenance garden.

When it came to designing her garden, Lori had to completely gut her back garden and start from scratch. “The previous garden did not make full use of the small space we had, so I had to re-design the entire space,” said Lori. Another important detail Lori wanted to add to her garden was a vegetable patch. It was made a key focus in the garden layout.

When it came to the design Lori wanted to keep her costs low while taking advantage of her space. This included swapping out certain furniture with new materials. “We decided to build our garden furniture from pallets to minimize costs. Though Lori was able to keep her costs low and completed her new living space for under $5300.

In the end, Lori’s design created a pleasant and efficient space. The division of different areas utilized every inch. There is a large open area with grass as a play space for the kids and a

large, comfortable seating area, with storage for rainy days. This area is inviting with plenty of soft outdoor sofas, a coffee table and outdoor rug. Lori found the rug on Amazon. The space wouldn’t be complete with tons of blankets and pillows.

The space included a dining area and a paved area that could be used for a barbecue, a staple of island living.

With a little creativity and elegant elements of design Lori’s back garden became a great addition to her house.

For the complete article, click here.