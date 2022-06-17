For those planning some travel in the US later this summer or fall, including a visit to a National Park creates a chance to be active, like hiking, walking, and kayaking and there's an activity for every level of fitness, not to mention enjoying some fantastic scenery.

While oftentimes it can feel like the only National Parks are at the extremes, extremely hot, extremely cold, extremely steep, or that the only options are the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone. But according to Travel Awaits, there are several underrated and gorgeous national parks most might miss.

Travel Awaits recently published its list of the 15 Best Hidden Gem National Parks To Visit In 2022. Here are our picks!

Starting up in North Dakota, the Theodore Roosevelt National Park is perfect if you don’t feel like putting yourself through daunting situations just to get a breath of fresh air. The hikes are moderate, the river calm, and the climate is reportedly extremely pleasant (unless you visit in the winter). Appropriately named after the president that spent a lot of time, money, and effort in the national park system, it’s the perfect place for a break from industrial life to get attuned with nature and yourself.

If you’re more of the adventurous type, and especially if you have a knack for canoeing, The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is, you guessed it, a huge canyon that protects a wild river 1 billion years in the making! Canoe-riders must be professionals to enter the park via the water, which is dangerously classified, and there are no raft tours due to the volatile water. But even if you aren’t a professional canoe rider, downstream of the wild river is the Curecanti Recreation Area. There, the river is damned, the fishing is great, and all are encouraged to bring binoculars for the spectacular wildlife.

To finish off with something a little bit closer to home, Dry Tortugas National Park is right here in Florida. The adventures in Dry Tortuga begin at the commute-you need a seaplane to get there! Once there, you’ll find the place home to Fort Jefferson, a landmark almost as much of a trademark to the location as the extremely happy rangers. It’s a modest little island, similar to Key Biscayne in that sense, but its perfect grounds for perfect weather, perfect swimming conditions, perfect snorkeling, and promising a perfect day!

For the other 12 National Parks refer to Travel Awaits.