Webinar explores COVID’S impact on divorce, personal relationships

The pandemic has put strain on many levels of our lives, including our finances and employment. Along with that, there has been no shortage of the toll it has taken on personal relationships.

And Albizu University, a private university with campuses in Puerto Rico and Miami, is placing itself front and center discussing the topic.

In a free seminar on Wednesday, March 10, entitled “Immunizing Your Relationship Against COVID Stress,” featuring university psychology experts, will explore the relationships in conflict -- everything from what happens to our bodies physiologically during an argument, to differences among age groups, and psychological influences on how we relate to one another.

During the pandemic, the interest in divorce had already increased by 34% in the US, with newer couples being the most likely to file for divorce, according to the National Law Review. In fact, 20% of couples who had been married for five months or less sought divorce during this time period, about doubtle from pre-COVID days.

Some have predicted a continuation of this trend, anticipating that divorce rates will increase between 10% and 25% in the second half of the year.

The one-hour seminar starting at 2:30 p.m. is open to the public via Zoom, and will be broadcast live on Albizu’s Facebook page.

Panelists will provide tips on how to understand and repair a damaged relationship, explain how therapy assists in this process, and how to find the therapist who best fits their needs.

“To add fuel to our colliding interpersonal relationships, a dizzying array of confusion, catastrophe and conflict has barraged us daily, leading many to take out their frustrations on their loved ones – whether it’s a spouse, parent, friend, coworker or even a grown child,” said Isaac Tourgeman, an AU clinical psychologist and professor who will moderate the event.

“In our heads, we know there’s a better way to face conflict, but without the right guidance to do it, our hearts often lead us down the road to estrangement.”

This is the second webinar in an ongoing series. The first focused on managing stress during the holidays due to COVID. Future webinars have yet to be scheduled.

About 50 participants viewed the first webinar and hundreds more watched it on Facebook. Further, Albizu will post the video on its website.

Panelists for the March 10 virtual event include:

- Tania Diaz, Psy.D., Albizu Practicum Coordinator

- Jessica Popham, Ph.D., LMFT, Albizu Faculty and Practicum Coordinator; Master's in Psychology Programs

- Scott Bauer, Psy.D., M.Sc.PP., M.S., L.M.H.C., Albizu Faculty/Asst. Professor/Practicum II Supervisor; Master's in Psychology Programs

For more information and to register as a participant, click here.