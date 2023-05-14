What were the most popular baby names in the US for 2022?

The results are in, and there was no change on the most popular names for 2022, with the same names also reigning supreme in 2021.

In fact, the top five baby girl names all remained the same – pulling off an exact repeat of 2021 – with each name ending in the letter "a."

Olivia, for girls, and Liam, for boys, are the two most popular names for babies in the United States, according to the annual US Social Security Administration list released last week.

The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating back to 1880.

Liam now has ranked first for six year in a row.

While Olivia has been at the top of the list since she dethroned Emma four years ago. Emma now ranks second.

In third place for girls' names is Charlotte, followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna.

As for boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.

The agency has compiled the list since 1997, often revealing the impact pop culture has on trending names.

The hit TV series “Yellowstone” certainly influenced parents. The neo-western series starring Kevin Costner debuted in 2018 and, since then, the show’s characters have been popular baby names.

