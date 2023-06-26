Fashion giant H&M has seen more than 100 stores closed in recent days due to protests by its workers against working conditions and low wages.

The closure on behalf of H&M, which has an extensive chain of businesses in Florida and the rest of the United States, is occurring in middle of the summer season, notably a time when the company carries out large sales promotions.

Some 4,000 employees in Spain of the Swedish multinational owner of H&M, Other Stories and COS, are demanding salary increases due to the large increase in inflation in Europe.

This Monday they carried out a new day of strikes and the main stores in Madrid

The European services union UNI Europa said the walkouts reflect a "troublesome shift in attitude at H&M" towards more precarious part-time contracts at larger stores that also receive online orders. H&M Group has not yet ruled on this conflict.

Eighty percent of the group's workforce in Spain began a series of protests on Thursday that forced the closure of 100 stores, Spanish unions said.