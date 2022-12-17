Key Biscayne’s dynamic dining and entertainment scene has a lot to offer, except a roof top bar where one can grab a drink and enjoy panoramic views. For that, residents must leave the island.

But which are the best spots?

Luckily, Miami rooftop bars offer have a little bit of everything, from deliciously drinks to cultural foods to dynamic music.

There are exotic dishes. Rosa Sky - the trendy spot in the 22nd floor of the brand new AC & Element Hotel on Calle Ocho - offers the unique Cuban Cigars, served in a Cohiba branded ashtray – think eggrolls – a crispy shell stuffed with jamón, lechón, cheese, pickle relish, mustard aioli and scallion ash.

Closer to the island, there is the tropical rooftop bar and restaurant Terras in Little Habana with their and short rib birria tacos and everything in between.

The website Timeout recently published a list of the Best 20 rooftop bars, listing South Beach’s Watr At 1 Rooftop, with their organic menu rich with local ingredients creating a Peruvian and Japanese fusion of flavors, as the Top Miami rooftop spot in Miami.

Rosa Sky placed #2 on the list while Terra placed #3.

Others who made the list of Miami’s top rooftops include:

- Súgar on Brickell

- No.3 Social in Wynwood

- Level 6 Rooftop in Coconut Grove

- The Citadel in the Miami Little River Business District

- Serena at the Moxy South Beach

- The Roof at Esme Hotel in Miami Beach

- Mike’s at Venetia on NE 15 St, Miami

- SipSip Calypso Rum Bar in the Mayfair on Coconut Grove

- Area 31 on Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

- Sky Yard at the Lincoln Eatery on Lincoln Lane, South Beach

- Astra in Wynwood

- Vista in the Buena Vista neighborhood in Miami

- Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater, Miami

- Bellini Restaurant and Bar in Coconut Grove’s Mr C. Hotel

- MILA-Miami Miami Beach in South Beach

- Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in the old Miami Women’s Club building in Edgewater, Miami

- Highbar, the pool bar of the hip Dream South Beach Hotel

For the complete Timeout report, click here.