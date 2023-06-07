HistoryMiami Museum’s Center for Photography is looking for work that captures and amplifies community stories.

The focus is include stories relating to Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Latinx community members.

The second annual photography fellowship for emerging local documentary photographers, will provide the opportunity for the winner to receive a $25,000 bonus.

“Last year was a great success. The depth of talent in Miami is undeniable, and we are eager to collaborate with a new photographer to document and illuminate the Miami experience,” said Christopher Barfield, Director of Exhibitions at HistoryMiami Museum.

The winner of the photography contest will not only be awarded with a fellowship grant of $25,000 to support the creation of the winner’s work, but the establishment of the winner’s work in the Museum, the opportunity to work with local youth, and one or more public programs highlighting fellowship-related work.

Last year’s winner was Woosler Delisfort of Little Haiti. Over the past year, Delisfort has worked to capture the places of worship throughout Miami that Black and Brown people go to for connectivity, peaceful tranquility, introspection, and spirituality. His work will soon be shared in a photography exhibition, titled Sanctuary, scheduled to open next summer.

The HistoryMiami Museum is located in downtown Miami and was established in 1979 to “help everyone understand the importance of the past in shaping Miami’s future.”

For application details, click here.