FIU’s Wolfsonian awarded $2 million Knight Foundation grant to enhance digital programming

Florida International University received a $2 million gift from the the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to upgrade the Wolfsonian’s facility and digital programming.

It's the second largest gift to FIU from the Knight Foundation. In 2012, Miani- Knight awarded the university $3 million to improve its collection access, awareness, discovery and storytelling through online and interactive platforms.

FIU will use this latest award on Phase 2 of the Wolfonian's multi-year digital strategy designed to enhance its integration of technologies in the museum and student study center.

“We are honored to partner with Knight Foundation on this next stage of The Wolfsonian’s digital growth,” said Casey Steadman, the Wolfsonian director.

“This transformation goes hand-in-hand with our plans to improve public access to the collection… It’s all about sharing more of what we have, bringing our resources to light.”

The Wolfsonian gift is part of the Knight Foundation’s recently announced $40 million commitment to Miami-area cultural organizations to enhance the ways art is produced, shared, and experienced.

For more on FIU's Wolfsonian, click here.