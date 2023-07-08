Five Florida beach spots make of favorite US affordable family vacation destinations; number one might surprise you

Looking for a Florida beach to visit with the family? Or travel further out the east coast? Six Florida beach towns made the cut in a national list of Families’ Favorite Affordable Vacation Destinations.

One made the Top 25, other five Florida city beaches made the Top 175.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com compiled a list of the top 175 affordable family vacation destinations this summer after running a survey of 3,000 families.

Though the word affordable has a negative connotation in the world of travel, “'affordable’ does not mean ‘inferior or ‘second-rate’” Rose Ackermann, of FamilyDestinationsGuide, importantly mentioned. “The budget-friendly travel sphere is bursting with choices, offering everything from breathtaking outdoor experiences to cultural immersion, charming local accommodations, and gastronomical delights that won't break the bank.”

1. Long Beach, New York

Long Beach is a fam-favorite for a reason. Families can find a variety of activities to make their stay enjoyable for themselves and their wallets. The beach is particularly popular because access to its gorgeous water is completely free. The town also features a highly-trafficked boardwalk, offering free concerts, movie nights, and affordable places to eat.

2. Coney Island, New York

Another favorite in New York is the iconic Coney Island. Though the area includes attractions like amusement parks and games at Luna Park, it is well-known for its Boardwalk and free beach access. In the summer, Coney Island also offers free events and performances.

3. Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Finishing off the top 3 is Surfside Beach in South Carolina. Featuring multiple affordable options for lodging, like hotels, motels, and other vacation rentals. Like the other two in the top spots, Surfside Beach also offers free beach access to all of its guests. In addition, families can plan for activities like surfing, paddleboarding, and kayaking.

4. Oak Island, North Carolina

Coming in at 4th place is Oak Island, a coastal town located on the Brunswick Islands. Visiting families can enjoy affordable accommodations like dainty beachfront cottages. Oak Island offers a variety of beaches, and its town offers affordable attractions like the Oak Island Lighthouse and Nature Center.

5. Galveston, Texas

Closing the top 5 slots is Galveston, a city in Texas. Families can visit and enjoy free access to the Galveston Island Beach, as well as other attractions like Moody Gardens (with affordable admission), which includes exhibits like an aquarium and rainforest pyramid. The city also offers events and festivals throughout the year, including affordable live music performances, food festivals, and holiday celebrations.

6. Asbury Park, New Jersey

7. Prescott, Arizona

8. Crystal Beach, Texas

9. Topsail Beach, North Carolina

10. Bell Buckle, Tennessee

Florida had 5 affordable vacation destinations that were voted among America's most popular:

24. St. Augustine Beach, Florida

Ranking first among its other Floridian competitors, St. Augustine Beach offers a variety of beach activities for families including fishing, beachcombing, and water sports. Visitors can enjoy the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, among other events and festivals they host throughout the year. Known for its rich history and quaint, authentic lodging, St. Augustine itself is a Florida favorite for many.

25. Daytona Beach, Florida

Another Florida pick among the top 30 is Daytona Beach, a town known for its affordable attractions and events. Besides free access to their extensive beach, families can enjoy their Boardwalk and Pier, which include arcade games, amusement rides, and food vendors. The Daytona Lagoon waterpark, which features water slides, wave pools, and mini-golf, is also a great option for visitors of all ages. Daytona offers affordable events year-round, including concerts and car races like the fan-favorite Daytona International Speedway.

26. Pensacola, Florida

Finishing off Florida’s top-30 placements is Pensacola, a beach town that might still be a hidden gem–even for Floridians. Visiting families can enjoy budget-friendly stays and free access to the beach, as well as activities like snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The town also features the Gulf Breeze Zoo, and the National Naval Aviation Museum.

50. Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Still within top 50 territory is the widely-loved Fort Myers Beach. Known for its beautiful water and shores, families can engage in activities like beach volleyball, shell collecting, and dolphin spotting. Visitors can also drive to the nearby Lovers Key State Park, which features hiking trails, wildlife viewing, and kayaking and paddleboarding. The beach town also offers budget-friendly culinary options, including delicious seafood. Throughout the year, Fort Myers also hosts events, festivals, street fairs, and fireworks displays fit for all visiting families.

78. Sarasota, Florida

Still among the top 100 spots is Sarasota, ranked at #78. Besides offering budget-friendly lodging options, Sarasota features free access to their gorgeous beaches. Kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling are also available. After a day of fun in the sun, families can also visit the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium as well as the Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

For the full report, click here.