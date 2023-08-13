Tennessee Williams' Streetcar Named Desire takes to the stage in a bold reimagining of the play, told through the lense of Flamenco Ballet as Deseo.

Keeping with the original plot, the ballet centers around Blanche Dubois, a former schoolteacher who moves from a small Mississippi town to New Orleans to stay with her sister, Stella, and her husband, Stanley, putting their already strained relationship under more stress.

The performances will be on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, both at 8:00 p.m. at the Miami Dade County Auditorium.

Despite its age, the timeless drama touches on themes of frustrated dreams, love, passion, illusion, and cruelty that are still relevant today.

The incorporation of dance only elevates the piece with drama and spectacular showmanship with the help of the talented cast as well as the live, original music, this groundbreaking work will mesmerize audiences with its profound insight, high drama and exquisite music and dance.

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here.