Florida Is Getting Its Own Baha Mar-Style Mega-Resort in Boca Raton

Daniel Hostettler, was tasked with transforming the 356-acre architectural gem, previously a Waldorf Astoria, into something resembling a South Florida Baha Mar, a $4 billion mega-resort in the Bahamas.

He plans to reimagine the hotels entire experience and revisit the hotel's historic roots.

It will be called The Boca Raton and his idea is to make the hotel into an experience complete with Tai chi, yoga, workshops at the spa, cooking classes, wine tastings, and mixology lessons.

The Boca Raton will comprise of 5 hotels, which are all undergoing construction right now. For more information on the hotel project click here