Like tacos? For $10-a-month subscription, you can get one taco per day for an entire month if you subscribe to Taco Bell’s new Taco Lover's Pass subscription.

According to an CNN report, Taco Bell subscribers who download the Taco Bell app will be able to enjoy one taco per day for 30 consecutive days.

Tacos which are part of the subscription include the popular Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, plus soft taco, spicy potato soft taco and crunchy tacos.

Last year, the company tested the program in Tucson, Arizona and grew its rewards program by 20 percent.

For more, click here.