There is nothing like a quick and romantic summer getaway to escape your busy schedule and recharge physically and emotionally. But where to go and avoid stressing crowds?

If you are looking for quiet spot, we found four secluded and picturesque “hidden” beaches surrounded by laidback and calming towns ideal for a weekend break from your routine.

Gasparilla Island

Instead of falling into the trend of Fort Myers or Clearwater, try the barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast known as Gasparilla Island. Called the Nantucket of the South, Gasparilla’s main town Boca Grande creates this calming atmosphere with colorful Old Florida beach houses. It is decorated with waterfront estates and upscale shops to scour.

You will feel polished and refined as everyone’s attire consists of Lily Pulitzer and Polos. Regardless of its preppy exterior, this town is very laidback and full of things to do. The wildlife is always a possible sighting as you wander on the beaches of Gasparilla Island.

Gasparilla Inn is a recommended place to stay.

Amelia Island

If you love historic Victorian architecture and southern charm and hospitality Amelia Island is the place for you. It is a barrier island located a little north of Jacksonville and runs across the Atlantic Coast right before the you get to Georgia.

Year round you can feel like you are on your own private beach. It is also home to many historic spots to visit including Florida’s oldest light house from 1838 and a 19th century brick fortress from the Civil War.

Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort is a recommended place to stay.

Caladesi Island State Park

Pristine perfection awaits you on this untouched and magical the Caladesi Island State Park. Hidden away in the Gulf Coast and north of Clearwater, its raw beauty is unmatched. The only way to reach it is by ferry or private boat, its seclusion allows it to be only of the only beaches in Florida to be kept so natural.

The three-mile beach is a part of the state park and is plentiful of nature paths and paddling trails through mangroves. Before stepping into your perfect escape, a stop at the Shore Shack is essential for picnic supplies, beach chairs and other necessities for a lovely day in Caladesi.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa is a recommended place to stay.

Santa Rosa Beach

Looking for an eclectic and calm atmosphere? Santa Rosa Beach could be your spot. It is part of the Emerald Coast which offers some of the prettiest beaches on the Florida Panhandle. Its local art scene is captivating and growing, as the Highway 30A is decorated with galleries of handcrafted jewelry, pottery, and photography.

You can also take a detour to Rosemary beach that blends southern charm and cuisine with the indie bookshops and homie cafés.

WaterColor Inn is a recommended place to stay.

If you are looking to dip your toes in nature and tranquility under the sun, you might find something completely unexpected in one of these Florida’s hidden gems.

