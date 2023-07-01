A free art exhibition, now running until July 29, is currently available in Design District's newest art gallery, FRESCO, boasting works from 12 artists from around the world.

True to its name, FRESCO seeks to examine the idea of a 'fresh start' and how changes within ones life are important to their unique journey.

Only four of the twelve featured artists are from the United States, the rest coming from Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Serbia. Visitors can also find art by children who participated in the Young at HEART family program on display.

The Lucid Art Gallery was established in 2021, originally as an exhibition space for the owners personal artwork, but developed into an art gallery in 2022. Find it at the Design District's 'art corner.'

Admission is free. For more information, refer to their website.