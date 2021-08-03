Miami power couple Emilio and Gloria Estefan bought their Star Island home, located at 1 Star Island Dr, in 1993 for $ 1.84 million. In late July, they sold the estate, which sits on a 1.34-acre lot, for $35 million.

In 2019, the Estefans renovated the property. “This breathtaking estate has been a very special place for our family and friends, and it offers a level of safety, privacy and elegance that is simply unmatched,” Emilio Estefan said at the time.

At that time, the couple listed the property for $32 million.

As reported by Town & Country, the estate features "La Casita" - a separate 3 bedrooms and 2+1 bathrooms - guest house as well as waterfront views, and luxury amenities including a private dock and 24-hour security. In total, the estate offers 7,988 of living space.

According to the listing, the main house features a 2-story, 3 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms Floridian-style villa with open verandas with bay views. Additionally, it has a private dining room, piano room, and a large kitchen all with water views.

The property was listed by The Jill Hertzberg Group, Coldwell Banker Realty. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Todd Nordstrom of Compass