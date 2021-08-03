Local artist Mia Lehr has been selected for the Printmaking Studio Visiting Artists Residency program. The 86 year-old Lehr’s work is acclaimed for being experimental. She has been known to use non-traditional art mediums, such as explosives and plexiglass, and her new work will debut during Art Basel Miami Beach 2021, at the INK Miami Satellite Fair (December 1-5 at the Dorchester Hotel) during Miami Art Week 2021.

“Mira Lehr is a force of nature to be reckoned with. She is a fearless explorer,” said Theo Lotz, the Director of Flying Horse Editions. "Her artistic energy and spirit are boundless."

Lehr herself graduated from Vassar College in 1956 with a degree in art history. She has been collected by major institutions across the U.S., including the Smithsonian Museum of American Art (Washington), the Getty Museum Research Center (Los Angeles), the Boca Raton Museum of Art, the Perez Art Museum Miami, and more.

Many refer to Mira as the ‘Godmother of Miami’s Art Scene’ in reference to her creation of one of the nation’s first co-ops for women artists, and convinced many of the masters from New York to visit and lead workshops for her league of women artists. This helped the evolution of art in Florida monumentally, and her impact can be felt to this day.

For more about Lehr and Flying Horse Editions, refer to their website, here .