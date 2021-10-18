These once-famous attractions, used once graced the bucket lists of travelers worldwide. However, todays tourist and and history buffs, may never be able to see these "lost wonders of the world." They were demolished, fell into disrepair or disappeared due to extreme weather, gone – but not forgotten. Here are a few of them.
Chacaltaya glacier, Bolivia
This is known as the highest ski resort in the world. Daring skiers dream of the opportunity to try this tough mountain. However the great peaks have rapidly decreased in size over the years until 2009, when they completely melted away.
The Azure Window, Gozo, Malta
This stunning natural formation, is known worldwide, the arch was formed by the collapse of a coastal cave, probably in the 19th century, and was a popular spot for photographs. However, a storm hit causing the arch to collapse.
Buddhas of Bamiyan, Bamiyan, Afghanistan
What once held the Two mammoth Buddha statues, two of the tallest in the world, now holds two empty alcoves, serving as a haunting reminder of what they once contained.
Pink and White Terraces, Lake Rotomahana, New Zealand
Back in the day tons of tourists where constantly attracted to these naturally formed, cascading pools. The “the eighth wonder of the world”, they called it. Now tho, scientist appear to dispute the their exact location.
Love Locks Bridge, Paris, France
Hundreds of tourist every year came to Paris and participated in this quirky tradition.They wrote theirs and their partner's initials on a lock and attached them to the Pont des Arts over the River Seine. The practice became so popular that at one point the bridge contained one million padlocks – the locks alone weighed around 45 tons. However, part of the fence broke in 2014. This caused city officials began to remove padlocks and the bridge’s metal grilles have now been replaced by glass panels.
