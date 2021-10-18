These once-famous attractions, used once graced the bucket lists of travelers worldwide. However, todays tourist and and history buffs, may never be able to see these "lost wonders of the world." They were demolished, fell into disrepair or disappeared due to extreme weather, gone – but not forgotten. Here are a few of them.

Chacaltaya glacier, Bolivia

The Azure Window, Gozo, Malta

This stunning natural formation, is known worldwide, the arch was formed by the collapse of a coastal cave, probably in the 19th century, and was a popular spot for photographs. However, a storm hit causing the arch to collapse.

Buddhas of Bamiyan, Bamiyan, Afghanistan

Pink and White Terraces, Lake Rotomahana, New Zealand