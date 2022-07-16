This past week, a large Great White shark called Breton, measuring over 13 feet, was reported swimming in the waters just off the Florida coast.

Breton was originally tagged back on September 12, 2020, in Scatarie Island, Nova Scotia.

Breton, who weighs close to 1,500 pounds, and is being tracked by the ocean research organization OCEARCH, pinged on Tuesday July 12th at 11:07 p.m. not far from Palm Bay.

According to a report in NEWSWEEK, Breton was previously tracked north, off the coast of Jacksonville.

OCEARCH’S objective of tracking great white sharks to learn more about their behavior. The sharks "ping" on the tracker when their fins come close to the surface of the water.

