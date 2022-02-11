Happening Friday; Florida Grand Opera presents Zarzuela Night!

For those island couple wanting to get an early start on Valentine’s Day, the Florida Grand Opera presents a one-night only celebration of the tradition of zarzuela.

Many Key Biscayne residents and music and opera-lovers grew up on the music of zarzuela – a tradition of Spanish operetta and popular songs. This concert will celebrate the tradition of zarzuela with some of the most beloved and often requested zarzuela arias.

FGO’s Studio artists with special guest Elizabeth Caballero, will sing selections from Cecilia Valdes, Luisa Fernanda, and La tabernera del Puerto.

The concerts will take place in the historic Corpus Christi Church at 3220 NW 7th Avenue in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are only $25 for general admission.

To purchase tickets, click here.