As you age, memory lapses seem to become more frequent. Maybe it’s when you forget the name of your favorite actress, or sometimes forget where you placed your keys.

While many people view this decline as a tell-tale sign of cognitive deterioration, neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta, CNN medical correspondent and author of the book Keep Sharp: Building a Better Brain at Any Age, argues otherwise. He believes those are normal for all ages, and that genes do not play a role in cognitive deterioration.

What’s important, he states, is taking care of your brain in the best way possible and provides ample number of tips. Gupta disagrees with the myth that doing puzzles can help prevent dementia and suggests replacing them with science-based activities that will help you live longer.

He distinguishes typical memory lapses (forgetting someone's name) from more troublesome ones (forgetting the directions home from a very frequented place).

He points out that cognitive capacities can start to decline even in early adulthood, and thus recommends healthy lifestyle choices much earlier than typically thought.

“The brain can be continuously and consistently enriched throughout our life no matter your age or access to resources."

Here are Gupta’s 5 keys to a healthier brain:

1. Exercise More:

According to Gupta, the most critical thing they can do to enhance their brain’s function and resilience to disease is exercise.

Staying fit can help prevent dementia, while a dormant lifestyle is probably the most significant risk factor in dementia.

Walking two minutes a day, a relatively minor amount, Gupta argues is enough to contribute to the fight against brain decay.

The main reason exercise helps the brain is that it reduces inflammation while stimulating growth factors that promote the vitality of neural cells. That is why aerobic exercises (like running, swimming, and biking) grant cognitive benefits.

2. Ample Sleep:

Sleeping well provides a myriad of benefits to the brain, including improving function, as well as your ability to remember and learn new information.

Gupta suggests replacing day-time naps with meditations or stress-reducing walks in nature.

Community volunteering, taking breaks from social media, and avoiding multitasking all reduce stress, making it easier to sleep at night.

3. Good Diet:

Healthy choices when eating can benefit the whole body--and especially the brain.

Gupta identifies that there is no evidence that “superfoods” like kale and fish oil can stop cognitive decline. Additionally, he highlights that there is no evidence to suggest gluten affects people’s brain function.

Gupta suggests Martha Clare Morris’s recommended diet--a Mediterranean-like one consisting of vegetables, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, and olive oil--to be the most effective in preserving brain function.

Using the acronym SHARP, Gupta has provided some more general diet advice:

● Stay away from lots of refined sugars

● Hydrate regularly

● Add more omega-3 fatty acids from dietary sources (not pills)

● Reduce portions (possibly try intermittent fasting)

● Plan ahead--have healthy snacks with you, instead of resorting to junk food

4. Learn, Discover, and find Purpose:

Learning creates new neural pathways and promotes brain resilience, something that may help prevent the outward signs of dementia.

These new pathways, resulting from education and new experiences, serve as a “backup” system in the brain.

Cognitive reserve results from a lifetime of stimulating your brain through education, work, social relationships, and other activities. Aim to challenge your mind. To accomplish this, you can take a new class or learn a second language, because these activities offer more complex challenges, and social contact too (the final key).

Finding purpose in your life can also be beneficial, especially if it involves contact with people of different generations or personal learning or challenge.

Research suggests that people with a sense of purpose have a reduced risk of suffering the effects of dementia, probably because it motivates them to take better care of themselves.

5. Personal Relationships:

Having close relationships with others is a key factor in a healthy and happy life--and it may help you live longer as well. Especially as its opposite, loneliness, seems to be a factor in developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Gupta proposes combining socializing (Key #5) with activities designed to get you moving or learning (Keys #1 and #4 respectively). This can be through volunteering, taking a walk or a class with a friend, or joining a team sport.

As stated before, socializing with more diverse people or people of different generations can also be advantageous.

There is also an added bonus: Learning how to use social media for the first time may also boost memory.

Overall, each of these lifestyle factors are good for preventing cognitive decline. These tips will not only sharpen your brain at any age but will help you enjoy your life more fully as well.