There was a time in her life that Katherine Parrales said she only stayed alive because she didn’t want to burden her family with a suicide.

The 19-year-old volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) said there are “people that care about me. There are people I haven’t met that care, and that I would love to meet.”

But still, she says, her struggles are hard to discuss.

As an AFSP volunteer, the Miami resident is calling on members of Congress to pass legislation to help prevent suicides and support crisis care by supporting 988, a three-digit suicide prevention hotline that went live in July.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. The 988 Implementation Act would provide federal funding and guidance for 988 crisis services in states nationwide, Parrales said.

The Foundation supports increases in federal and state funding for the 988 crisis response system, including the network of independently operated state and local crisis centers.

“It’s hard to be vocal about what bothers me,” Parrales said. “It’s hard to speak. It feels like, ‘Why should I? Nobody is going to listen.’ ”

She believes increased funding will help.

The transition from the Lifeline’s 1-800-273-8255 number to the easily memorable 988 code represents a monumental opportunity to transform the way the country responds to suicide, mental health, and substance use crises, according to the AFSP website.

However, insufficient funding and a limited capacity to respond to increasing call volume could hinder 988’s positive impact. The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration predicted that, in the first year of 988 operations, contacts to the Lifeline would more than double.

This massive increase in demand must be met with adequate resources and support so that anyone in crisis has someone to talk to and somewhere to go, according to AFSP.org.

AFSP has been urging Congress and state legislatures to take the necessary steps to meet the rising demand for crisis services.

“It’s crazy to think we can’t talk about it,” Parrales said of people struggling with mental illnesses. “It’s hard, because people won’t believe in us.”

And when people have these dark thoughts, health and character can deteriorate, Parrales said.

“I got to a point that I only stayed alive because I didn’t want to burden my family,” she said. “It would be harder on my parents. I self-harmed when I was younger, and my mom said nobody loves you like I do. I was isolating myself, depriving myself of happiness.”

“At some point, you feel numb,” she added. “Like nothing matters. It’s hard, especially with this generation. We’re stressed. … Even with therapy, it takes a lot of will to say’ ‘I will get better’ .”

Parrales urges others to get help when they need it. And 988 is a big step in the right direction.

“That’s really important,” she said. “Don’t feel ashamed of getting help.”

For more information, visit online at afsp.org/988