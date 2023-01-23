A little chub in your cheeks is not necessarily a bad thing

“Dr. Polo, all of the top celebrities are having their cheek fat removed. Do you think this could help me to have a more sculpted face?”

Buccal fat removal has recently become one of the most trending aesthetic surgical procedures. This is in contrast to the predominant trends in the past few decades toward restoring volume to the aging face, using patients’ own fat or with dermal fillers.

Until recently, buccal fat removal was rarely performed. Most often they were done in specific patients and as part of a facelift. Today, both women and men of all ages are requesting this as a stand-alone procedure. Driven by Hollywood stars and social media influencers looking for a sometimes exaggerated sculpted facial shape, most aesthetic surgery practices — mind included – now receive inquiries for cheek fat removal on a daily basis.

The correct scientific name of the procedure is “partial buccal lipectomy,” which means partial removal of the buccal fat pad. The buccal fat pad is a complex anatomical structure that has an important role in facial aesthetics. It is located between the major superficial chewing muscles and the chewing muscles that line the inner cheek. It actually has an important function – to allow those muscles to slide over one another. This is supported by the observation that one of the more common adverse effects of buccal fat removal is trismus (difficulty, discomfort or pain when opening the mouth wide).

The buccal fat pad is largest and most prominent in infancy, when its function is most important for suckling. Its prominence contributes to the “baby face” appearance. The volume of the fat pad gradually diminishes until about age 20. The fat pad volume then remains fairly stable until our 50s, after which it gradually diminishes.

When the portion of the buccal fat pad that lies between the greatest prominence of the cheekbone above, and the anterior jawline below, is excessive, the natural hollow in the mid-cheek becomes obscured. Individuals who have this anatomical variation as the primary contributor to a round facial shape may be good candidates for conservative buccal fat removal for facial sculpting.

Scientific evidence related to the risks and benefits of buccal fat removal is limited and of low quality. In the right hands, however, the procedure can be performed safely and with favorable outcomes. It is typically performed under general anesthesia and the excess fat is removed through incisions inside the mouth. Because further volume loss will occur with aging, fat removal should always be conservative in order to prevent a gaunt appearance. As little as ½ teaspoon may be enough to produce the desired result.

In addition to trismus, potential complications due to injury to vital structures include bleeding, infection and facial asymmetry.

As an aesthetic plastic surgeon, my goal is always to help patients achieve their goal by the safest means possible. As opposed to excessive fat, a more common source of a rounded or oval facial shape, is a lack, or loss, of volume in the upper cheeks. In this case, augmenting cheek volume with fillers or fat grafting is a better solution for facial sculpting. These procedures have low risk and better evidence to support their safety and efficacy.

If you are dissatisfied with your facial shape, consult with a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon to learn about your options and to find out what may be best for your particular situation.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

