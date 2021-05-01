Aging male faces benefit from rejuvenation, too

Sr. Kelly, My husband is very fit, but his cheeks are beginning to look hollow. Is there something non-surgical you can do to help him?

Dr. Kelly. Aging isn’t pretty! In the face, the primary problems of aging are the gradual loss of deep facial fat and loss of skin elasticity. Where we once had the full, rounded cheeks of youth, our face collapses into a sunken, hollow and an aged appearance. At the same time, our skin loses its elasticity and wrinkles inevitably appear.

Exercise, while essential for optimal health, has a negative effect on our facial appearance. The more fit you are, the less fat you have. So, at the same time you are losing fat in your face due to aging, your exercise regime is only making the problem worse. Look at the drawn, hollow appearance of long-distance runners and you will get the idea.

I treat men differently than women when it comes to facial rejuvenation. It is important to restore their volume and smooth their wrinkles, but my focus is different with men. For instance, when I treat a male forehead with Botox, my goal is not to try and erase every line. I think a completely smooth forehead looks too feminine. Instead, I want to soften the forehead lines, not eliminate them completely. That way, the male patient looks refreshed but not overdone.

In the cheeks, the goal is to restore the volume lost. This can be done using Voluma, which is a synthetic filler made of hyaluronic acid, the same gel that lubricates your knee joint. It is injected deeply, into the deep fat compartment where the facial fat loss has occurred. It is important that the end point of filling be the point where the cheek is reinflated to what the patient originally had. More is not better.

If you go beyond the amount of cheek fullness the patient originally had, you will achieve an unnatural, “Kenny Rogers” look. That is to be avoided at all costs.

The patient here is an extremely fit 54-year-old male. He had a total of 1 cc of Voluma injected; ½ cc in the deep fat compartment of each cheek. It was injected via a cannula so there was zero bruising. He sent me the picture on the same evening as the injection because he was so pleased with the result. When done properly, a small amount of filler can restore the fullness of youth, and it works especially well in an active, fit male.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.