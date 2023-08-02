Amazon continues to advance in the provision of medical services, a business focused on providing health care to millions of people who do not have health insurance.

This week, the online shopping giant announced that it will offer video medical consultations - tele health - adding this service to the virtual clinic that began last year in the United States. Amazon medical services are not covered by insurance.

The company's Chief of Medicine, Dr. Nworah Ayogu, said the clinic seeks to remove barriers to care for "everyday health concerns."

“As a physician, I have seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy, but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care,” Ayogu wrote.

Amazon said that consultations via text costs an average of $35, while video appointments cost $75.

Consultation appointments can be obtained 24 hours a day through the Amazon website or app.

In addition to virtual healthcare, Amazon sells prescription drugs through its Amazon Pharmacy business.